Thailand taps Islamic connections to free Gaza captives

Mubarak spoke after meeting with Hamas representative Khalid Al-Qaddumi on Wednesday, to seek his assistance in negotiating the release of Thai hostages. A photo of both men shaking hands appeared online following the meeting.

“Negotiations [for the release of the Thais] are going positively,” said Mubarak, adding that Al-Qaddumi told him that all hostages had been detained as part of war negotiations with Israel, and Hamas does not intend to harm the Thais being held in Gaza.

Mubarak is scheduled to have another meeting with Al-Qaddumi at the beginning of next week.