Thailand taps Islamic connections to free Gaza captives
Hamas militants have promised to take good care of Thai hostages and would surely release them, according to Syed Mubarak, president of the Thai-Iran Alumni Association.
Mubarak spoke after meeting with Hamas representative Khalid Al-Qaddumi on Wednesday, to seek his assistance in negotiating the release of Thai hostages. A photo of both men shaking hands appeared online following the meeting.
“Negotiations [for the release of the Thais] are going positively,” said Mubarak, adding that Al-Qaddumi told him that all hostages had been detained as part of war negotiations with Israel, and Hamas does not intend to harm the Thais being held in Gaza.
Mubarak is scheduled to have another meeting with Al-Qaddumi at the beginning of next week.
Mubarak, also known as Lerpong Syed, is the younger brother of Syed Sulaiman Husaini, the leader of the Shia Muslim branch in Thailand. Sulaiman held talks with the Thai Parliament president, Wan Muhammad Noor Matha, last week to discuss efforts to free Thais being held captive by the Gaza militants.
The Parliament president hails from the Muslim-majority deep South of Thailand and has built up a large network of links in the Islamic world.
Wan Muhammad is one of the founders of Wadah, a Thai Muslim political movement established in 1986.
The Foreign Ministry reports that at least 19 Thai nationals are being held hostage by Hamas. They are among as many as 200 hostages being held in Gaza by the militant group.