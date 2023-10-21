Central, East and South regions to experience isolated heavy rains

The conditions are being created by the moderate high-pressure system from China that has extended to upper Thailand, the weak monsoon trough prevailing across the middle South, and the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, the lower South and the lower Gulf of Thailand, the department added.

People should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along foothills near waterways and lowlands. All transport should exercise caution, the department warned.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf could rise to 1-2 metres high and over two metres high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid the thundershowers, the department said.