Thaksin allowed to remain in hospital for further treatment
Jailed ex-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra would continue his medical treatment at the Police General Hospital, the Department of Corrections said on Saturday (October 21), while allowing the extension of his stay outside prison after the expiry of the initially granted 60 days.
Department of Corrections director-general Sahakarn Phetnarin said the decision to allow Thaksin to remain in hospital was based on recommendation from doctors, who want him to remain in hospital to receive proper medical treatment for ailments related to high blood pressure, respiratory problems and other age-related ailments.
The approval of the Department of Corrections, the medical recommendation and related proofs have been submitted to the permanent secretary of the Justice Ministry for final approval on the extension of Thaksin's hospital stay.