Thaksin allowed to remain in hospital for further treatment

Department of Corrections director-general Sahakarn Phetnarin said the decision to allow Thaksin to remain in hospital was based on recommendation from doctors, who want him to remain in hospital to receive proper medical treatment for ailments related to high blood pressure, respiratory problems and other age-related ailments.

The approval of the Department of Corrections, the medical recommendation and related proofs have been submitted to the permanent secretary of the Justice Ministry for final approval on the extension of Thaksin's hospital stay.