137 people test positive for drugs after raid at illegal pub in Pathum Thani
Raid at an illegal pub in Pathum Thani province early on Sunday found 137 patrons testing positive for drug abuse.
The raid was conducted by officials from the Provincial Administration Department and the Office of Narcotics Control Board.
The raid of the MEM Exclusive Club on Hathairat Road in Lam Lukka district was led by department director-general Ansit Samphantharat and Arkas Panyaem, a specialist from the board’s Area 1.
The raid was jointly carried out by members of the provincial special operation unit, territorial defence forces and officials from Area 1 at 1.45am. No police forces took part in the raid on Sunday.
The pub had been investigated and ordered closed for five years with the power granted from a coup order following the deaths of two women in an accident on a Bangkok expressway at the end of April this year. The authorities found the car driver and passenger had left the pub before the accident. They found the pub had violated the 2am closing time. After the car left the pub, it drove against traffic on Chatuchote expressway before it hit a concrete barrier and rolled down, killing both the driver and passenger.
When officials entered the pub, they found 300 patrons still dancing.
On seeing the officials rushing in, the pub patrons tried to flee but were detained as officials had blocked all the exits.
Officials found packets of narcotics scattered on the floor, apparently thrown out by owners when they saw the officials.
A total 291 patrons were ordered to take urine tests, of whom 137 tested positive for drug abuse.
The pub owner and manager were arrested and charged with operating a night entertainment place without a licence, violating the coup order that had closed the venue for five years, selling alcoholic drinks to underaged persons and selling alcoholic drinks beyond the legal selling hours. Five of the customers were found to be under 20 years old.
Ansit said the raid was carried out after the Interior Ministry’s complaints receiving centre was tipped off about the pub resuming operations last month, allowing underaged persons to enter and drug abuse. The complaints alleged that the pub often remained open until 6am.