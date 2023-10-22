137 people test positive for drugs after raid at illegal pub in Pathum Thani

The raid was conducted by officials from the Provincial Administration Department and the Office of Narcotics Control Board.

The raid of the MEM Exclusive Club on Hathairat Road in Lam Lukka district was led by department director-general Ansit Samphantharat and Arkas Panyaem, a specialist from the board’s Area 1.

The raid was jointly carried out by members of the provincial special operation unit, territorial defence forces and officials from Area 1 at 1.45am. No police forces took part in the raid on Sunday.

The pub had been investigated and ordered closed for five years with the power granted from a coup order following the deaths of two women in an accident on a Bangkok expressway at the end of April this year. The authorities found the car driver and passenger had left the pub before the accident. They found the pub had violated the 2am closing time. After the car left the pub, it drove against traffic on Chatuchote expressway before it hit a concrete barrier and rolled down, killing both the driver and passenger.