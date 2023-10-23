McDonald’s quick to deny taking sides in the Israel-Hamas conflict

McDonald's in Israel recently announced on its social media accounts that it would distribute thousands of free meals to Israeli soldiers, hospital staff, and anyone involved in the fight to protect Israel. This led to confusion and a backlash in Muslim-majority countries like Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, the UAE, Jordan and Turkey.

In response, McDonald's branches in these countries swiftly released statements clarifying that they were not affiliated with McDonald's in Israel. They emphasised that the decision to distribute free meals was made by the local franchise owners in Israel, not the global brand. McDonald's branches in Saudi Arabia, for example, confirmed that the news about McDonald's Israel was a unilateral decision by the franchise holder there. They asserted that McDonald's globally and McDonald's in Saudi Arabia had no involvement in, or connection to this decision. Normally, franchise operations in different countries are independent and do not typically get involved in local communities or situations unless necessary.