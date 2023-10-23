His Majesty grants burial soil for Thailand’s 18th Chula Rajamontri
His Majesty the King granted soil for the burial rites of Thailand’s 18th Chula Rajamontri or Sheikhul Islam, who has become the first national Muslim leader to receive the honour of being buried inside a provincial central mosque.
The mosque was packed with mourners as thousands of Muslims joined the burial rite for Chula Rajamontri Asis Pitakkumpol at the Songkhla Central Mosque on Monday morning.
At 9am, members of the Central Islamic Council of Thailand (CICT) and Asis’ family members led a procession carrying the body from Asis’ house in Tambon Khuan Lang in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district to the Songkhla Mosque in Hat Yai.
Muslim funeral prayers were held at 10am and followed by the moving of his coffin to the burial site inside the mosque’s compound at the front of the mosque. The procession was joined by those who came to participate in the rites.
Dr Wisut Billateh, a member of the CICT, said the council resolved to buy the body of the 18th Islamic leader in front of the Songkhla mosque to mark his good deeds and dedication during his time in office. Wisut noted that Asis was the first Islamic leader buried inside a provincial mosque.
Privy Council president Surayud Chulanont carried the royally granted burial soil to the burial ground.
The rites were also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul representing Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and other cabinet members.
The Chula Rajamontri Office announced that Chula Rajamontri Asis Pitakkumpol “returned to the mercy of Allah at 10.32am” on Sunday after being admitted to Chulalongkorn Hospital on Friday.
Asis was born on March 6, 1947 in tambon Hua Khao, in Singha Nakhon district of Songkhla province.
Asis had two sisters and a younger brother. He was a descendant of Sultan Sulaiman Shah, the governor of Songkhla in the 14th century.