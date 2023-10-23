His Majesty grants burial soil for Thailand’s 18th Chula Rajamontri

The mosque was packed with mourners as thousands of Muslims joined the burial rite for Chula Rajamontri Asis Pitakkumpol at the Songkhla Central Mosque on Monday morning.

At 9am, members of the Central Islamic Council of Thailand (CICT) and Asis’ family members led a procession carrying the body from Asis’ house in Tambon Khuan Lang in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district to the Songkhla Mosque in Hat Yai.

Muslim funeral prayers were held at 10am and followed by the moving of his coffin to the burial site inside the mosque’s compound at the front of the mosque. The procession was joined by those who came to participate in the rites.