Thais embrace gun ownership for protection amid mass shootings

“What we know is that the illegal gun market worldwide is growing, so the number of illegal firearms in Thailand is probably higher,” said Pol Maj Chavanut, highlighting how the authorities recorded more than 80,000 illegal gun offences in 2022, twice the number in 2021.

On average, about 100,000 new guns are legally registered in Thailand a year.

While this has been on a downward trend, Pol Maj Chavanut said this figure is still high for a country of about 70 million people.

The process to get a legal gun licence can take anywhere from two to six months and requires documents including bank statements and letters of guarantee from employers or community leaders.

No one below the age of 20 is allowed to own a gun, but minors are generally allowed to handle firearms if supervised.

“The rules are strict. But if you have a proper job, no criminal record and enough money, it is relatively easy to get approved for a licence,” said Pol Maj Chavanut.

A Glock brand pistol can cost about US$400 (S$550) in the US, but a similar gun can cost up to 85,000 baht (S$3,200) in Thailand.

However, a government welfare gun scheme allows state workers, including civil servants and law enforcement, to purchase firearms for personal protection at about 40 per cent cheaper.

“This programme has introduced many guns into Thailand,” said Pol Maj Chavanut, adding that there have been cases where officers who bought their weapons under the programme sell their weapons on the black market for fast cash.

In the Siam Paragon incident, the teenage shooter, who the authorities said had existing mental health issues, used a blank gun that had been modified to shoot live bullets. He bought the gun online.

Blank guns, usually used on film sets, along with BB guns, are categorised as imitation weapons in Thailand and do not need a licence.

However, developments in gun knowledge and illegal access to firearm parts can turn these “toy guns” into deadly weapons.

“There are videos teaching people how to do this online… The authorities should have clamped down on this a long time ago,” said Danai Smuthkochorn, 42, the founder of Team Tango, an active lifestyle brand that also teaches self-defence and firearm courses.

In the days following the shooting in Bangkok, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said gun control rules will be tightened.

Proposed measures include suspending the issuing of gun licences for new applicants, registering of real and imitation firearms, as well as stricter monitoring of the industry.

In October 2022, a similar discussion over firearms regulation and mental health arose after the Nong Bua Lamphu rampage. There was a national outpouring of horror and grief, and the authorities pledged changes to gun laws.

“But one year later, nothing has changed,” said Pol Maj Chavanut, who believes current gun laws are not strict enough.

Still, those in the legal gun industry seem to be feeling the pressure. Several gun shop owners and shooting ranges, including the Firearms Traders Association of Thailand, declined comment when approached by The Straits Times.

Danai said most people in the industry do not want to draw too much attention, as they fear that the spotlight could bring tougher regulation.

“If the laws for (legal) firearms get any stricter, the next step will be banning civilian ownership completely,” he said.

Mr Danai bought his first firearm after coming face-to-face with a home intruder about a decade ago.

While the police arrived at his Bangkok home in eight minutes and no one was seriously hurt, he felt defenceless.

“Criminals will likely have their own illegal weapons. What will you do if they use it against you?” he said.

Instead of tightening regulation, Danai said the authorities must enforce existing laws on gun control and also crack down on other related illicit markets such as the online gun trade, drugs and financial crime.

Meanwhile, introducing a database to track legal firearms can be the first major step in preventing the flouting of gun licensing rules and ownership, said Dr Anchistha of Mahidol University.

“Now that there is a wave of social pressure on gun control, I hope the authorities will ‘wake up’ and tackle the problems of illegal guns. If not, it will be a crisis,” she added.

Mr Phairoj, the retired government officer, does take precautions when handling his firearm and is careful to store the weapon separately from the bullets.

“I’m not against tighter regulation (for legal) guns. However, those who want to commit illegal acts will always find ways to get illegal weapons. So that is the problem that must be solved,” he said.

Tan Tam Mei

The Straits Times

Asia News Network