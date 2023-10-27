Bangkok Governor targets higher most livable cities ranking

He stated that condominiums and the city go hand in hand, aligning with the global trend of urbanisation, where populations increasingly move towards urban areas. As a capital city with great potential, Bangkok attracts foreigners to reside and work, benefiting the country as a whole. Attracting skilled individuals and experts to work in Bangkok contributes to the country's development, generating income for the nation.

The city's direction has an impact on the real estate sector, he noted. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) aims to enhance the city, improving regulations to facilitate businesses, reduce complexities, solve traffic problems, and increase green spaces to improve the overall quality of life.

City planning will be adjusted in zones where condominium projects are increasing due to rising land prices. Condos will spread across various communities, following the global trend of urbanisation, and further mass transit systems will be developed, among them a light rail transit line from Bang Na to Suvarnabhumi Airport, and the Grey Line Rapid Transit System along Rama IX Road.

The Bangkok governor added that he wants to develop the eastern zone connected to the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) through high-speed trains similar to the approach adopted by Tokyo and Yokohama.

Bangkok still offers office spaces for rent at lower prices compared to neighbouring cities such as Hong Kong and Singapore. This attracts numerous international companies to establish their offices in Bangkok. To further enhance the city, tax measures and business facilitation are necessary to create a business-friendly environment