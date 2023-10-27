Chiang Mai airport to operate around the clock from Nov 1

The airport currently operates from 6am to midnight. Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said on October 26 that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had issued directives to facilitate travel and support tourists coming to Thailand during the tourist season, including Chinese tourists.

The government implemented a policy of free visas, including accommodating tourists from Europe and other countries, anticipating an increase in the number of tourists in the future as part of the government's short-term economic stimulus policy.

The first flight to operate after Chiang Mai airport becomes operational 24 hours would be Thai Vietjet Air's flight VZ822, which will depart from Chiang Mai Airport at 12.30am on November 1 and arrive at Kansai Airport (Osaka) at 7.50am local time.

AOT has been instructed to coordinate with airlines and relevant agencies to prepare a suitable flight schedule, minimising the impact on the public. Environmental impact assessments are also required, and the AOT is mandated to gather public feedback for future considerations.

Additionally, preparations are underway to accommodate tourists comprehensively, including facilities, staff, and transportation systems, ensuring convenience, speed, and safety in line with the policy “Transport Future for All: Future Transport for Everyone”.

The AOT has also been tasked with allocating space at Chiang Mai Airport for local community enterprises to sell their products to tourists, generating income and stimulating the local economy.

With regards to the 24-hour service, Chiang Mai International Airport has collaborated with relevant agencies, airlines, and operators to ensure staff availability.