Chinese arrivals still low despite lifting of visa fee: Chiang Mai tourism body

The waiver, aimed at attracting visitors from China and Kazakhstan to boost the tourism industry, will run for five months until the end of February.

Statistics show that August saw 21,568 Chinese arrivals, 12,556 in September and 7,828 as of October 15.

Association president Supamitr Kijjapipat said one of the factors behind the underwhelming number of visitors may be the mall shooting incident in Bangkok on October 3.

A 14-year-old boy had gone on a shooting spree in a high-end shopping mall in Bangkok, which resulted in three deaths and four people being injured.

Among the deceased was a Chinese tourist.

Another factor may be the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that broke out on October 7, he said.

Supamitr added that tourists usually cancel their holiday plans when there is an ongoing war, regardless of where it is owing to the impact it is likely to have on fuel prices and subsequently air tickets.

He said the government’s plan to extend Chiang Mai Airport’s operating hours to 1am from November onwards is a good start to attract foreigners.

“Airlines need to introduce more direct flights to Chiang Mai as flights to the city are still fewer than before the Covid pandemic,” he said.