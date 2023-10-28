Astronomy institute unveils series of events for cosmos enthusiasts

Meanwhile, the Thai National Observatory is holding an open house, to experience the most advanced state-of-the-art telescope technology in Southeast Asia. Participants will have the opportunity to get hands-on with a 2.4-metre diameter telescope, the largest in the region, and observe planets through a 1-metre diameter telescope. This event takes place at the Chalermprakhiat Astronomical Observatory, located on the Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai.

The open house will be held on January 6 and on February 3, limited to 120 participants per session. The registration fee is 300 baht per person. Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to tour the workspace of astronomers during this event.

The Narit AstroFest 2024 will take place on January 13, 2024, from 9am to 10pm. It's a full day of astronomy-related activities, held in conjunction with National Children's Day. This event is held only once a year, similar to the National Observatory open house.

At the AstroFest, you can visit advanced astronomy technology laboratories, experience the research work of astronomers from various fields, and have the chance to receive special souvenirs. There will be a plethora of educational resources and activities related to astronomy available during the event.

You can also join the festivities in different regions, including Nakhon Ratchasima, Chachoengsao, Songkhla, and Khon Kaen, at the Chalermprakhiat Astronomical Observatory. Participation in this event is free of charge.

Stargazing Night has been scheduled for January 13, 2024, from 6pm to 10pm. This will be the first time that people across Thailand will collectively gaze up at the sky and observe the stars using telescopes. It is an opportunity to observe celestial objects and winter constellations, including the Moon during early evening, as well as planets, such as Saturn and Jupiter, galaxies, nebulas and various star clusters.

This nationwide event is organized by Narit, schools within the astronomy network, and dark-sky conservation areas in Thailand. There will be over a hundred observation points available for participants across the country. The event is open to the public, and participation is free of charge. It's a great opportunity for people to come together and explore the night sky.

The Dark Sky Star Party is a stargazing and astronomy tourism event that will take place on February 10, 2024, from 5pm to 10pm. This event will be held at Pha Taem National Park in Ubon Ratchathani province. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the wonders of the night sky in one of Thailand's best dark-sky areas, with an excellent view of the stars.

The event will feature over a hundred telescopes provided by amateur astronomers and the astronomy network. Participants can engage in various astronomy-related activities, learn about the history of astronomy, enjoy the natural beauty of the night, and even take part in an astrophotography workshop.

Participation in this event is free of charge. It's a fantastic opportunity to explore the night sky and learn more about astronomy in a stunning natural setting.

Narit Public Night is a stargazing event open to the public, where you can observe the night sky through telescopes. The event features a 0.7-metre diameter telescope and several smaller telescopes. It provides basic guidance on stargazing.

This event takes place every Saturday night from 6pm to 10pm and is free of charge. It offers a great opportunity for people to explore and appreciate the night sky using various telescopes.