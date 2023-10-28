Astronomy institute unveils series of events for cosmos enthusiasts
The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (Narit) is preparing for its Stargazing Festival to welcome the cool season.
It begins on November 3 when Jupiter is at its closest to the Earth, from 6pm to 10pm.
In a Facebook post, Narit said people were welcome to observe Jupiter through telescopes, and enjoy the beauty of its cloud bands, the Great Red Spot, and its moons.
You can join this event at the Sirinthon Astronomical Park in Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, as well as the Chalermprakhiat Astronomical Observatory Commemorating King Bhumibhol's 7th Cycle Birthday Anniversary in Nakhon Ratchasima, Chachoengsao, Songkhla, and Khon Kaen. Participation is free of charge.
The institute will also have a special talk to launch the astronomy activities and events to be followed throughout the festival. Participation is free of charge.
The Geminid meteor shower can be observed on the night of December 14 until the early morning of December 15. The meteor shower can be observed starting at 8pm until dawn the following day. The peak meteor rate is expected to be around 120-150 per hour. Enthusiasts can observe this celestial spectacle through telescopes at the Sirikit Botanic Garden in Mae Rim, Chiang Mai.
A stargazing event is also arranged at the Chalermprakhiat’ Astronomical Observatory in Nakhon Ratchasima, Chachoengsao, Songkhla, and Khon Kaen provinces. Participation is free of charge.
Starry Night over Bangkok is an event to observe the stars in the heart of the city. It will take place on Saturday, December 23, from 6pm to 10pm at Benjakitti Park in Bangkok. This event offers the opportunity to experience stargazing to view celestial objects through telescopes right in the midst of the city. Participants can search for hidden stars amidst the city's high-rise buildings, learn the basics of stargazing through smartphone applications with professional astronomers, and even capture images of the moon using various types of smartphone-connected telescopes. This event is free of charge.
Narit Night at the Museum 2023 will be held on December 23-24 from 6pm to 10pm. This event features a special evening exhibition of the simulated night sky and stargazing activities. Participants will have the opportunity to experience and learn about astronomy during the night and celebrate the Christmas festival amidst the stars.
You can join this event at the Sirinthon Astronomical Park in Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, as well as the Chalermprakhiat Astronomical Observatory in Nakhon Ratchasima, Chachoengsao, Songkhla, and Khon Kaen. Participation is free of charge.
Meanwhile, the Thai National Observatory is holding an open house, to experience the most advanced state-of-the-art telescope technology in Southeast Asia. Participants will have the opportunity to get hands-on with a 2.4-metre diameter telescope, the largest in the region, and observe planets through a 1-metre diameter telescope. This event takes place at the Chalermprakhiat Astronomical Observatory, located on the Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai.
The open house will be held on January 6 and on February 3, limited to 120 participants per session. The registration fee is 300 baht per person. Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to tour the workspace of astronomers during this event.
The Narit AstroFest 2024 will take place on January 13, 2024, from 9am to 10pm. It's a full day of astronomy-related activities, held in conjunction with National Children's Day. This event is held only once a year, similar to the National Observatory open house.
At the AstroFest, you can visit advanced astronomy technology laboratories, experience the research work of astronomers from various fields, and have the chance to receive special souvenirs. There will be a plethora of educational resources and activities related to astronomy available during the event.
You can also join the festivities in different regions, including Nakhon Ratchasima, Chachoengsao, Songkhla, and Khon Kaen, at the Chalermprakhiat Astronomical Observatory. Participation in this event is free of charge.
Stargazing Night has been scheduled for January 13, 2024, from 6pm to 10pm. This will be the first time that people across Thailand will collectively gaze up at the sky and observe the stars using telescopes. It is an opportunity to observe celestial objects and winter constellations, including the Moon during early evening, as well as planets, such as Saturn and Jupiter, galaxies, nebulas and various star clusters.
This nationwide event is organized by Narit, schools within the astronomy network, and dark-sky conservation areas in Thailand. There will be over a hundred observation points available for participants across the country. The event is open to the public, and participation is free of charge. It's a great opportunity for people to come together and explore the night sky.
The Dark Sky Star Party is a stargazing and astronomy tourism event that will take place on February 10, 2024, from 5pm to 10pm. This event will be held at Pha Taem National Park in Ubon Ratchathani province. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the wonders of the night sky in one of Thailand's best dark-sky areas, with an excellent view of the stars.
The event will feature over a hundred telescopes provided by amateur astronomers and the astronomy network. Participants can engage in various astronomy-related activities, learn about the history of astronomy, enjoy the natural beauty of the night, and even take part in an astrophotography workshop.
Participation in this event is free of charge. It's a fantastic opportunity to explore the night sky and learn more about astronomy in a stunning natural setting.
Narit Public Night is a stargazing event open to the public, where you can observe the night sky through telescopes. The event features a 0.7-metre diameter telescope and several smaller telescopes. It provides basic guidance on stargazing.
This event takes place every Saturday night from 6pm to 10pm and is free of charge. It offers a great opportunity for people to explore and appreciate the night sky using various telescopes.