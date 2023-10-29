NIDA poll: Almost 37% satisfied with PM Srettha's overall performance in the past 2 months

When specifically asked about the Prime Minister Srettha's foreign visits during this period, more than 39% stated that they did not follow these activities. However, among the 799 respondents who followed news of Srettha's overseas trips, over 46% expressed satisfaction.

The NIDA Poll, conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), revealed these findings from a survey conducted during October 24-25 of this year. The poll surveyed people aged 18 and above, representing various regions, education levels, occupations, and incomes, totaling 1,310 samples.

The poll was designed to gauge the public interest on Prime Minister Srettha's foreign visits during the past 2 months, the survey was conducted by telephone interviews, with a confidence level of 97.0%.

The survey found that

- 39.01% of the respondents did not follow the news at all.

- 24.43% was aware of Prime Minister Srettha's meetings with foreign leaders.

- 24.35% was aware of the role and outcomes of Srettha's foreign visits.

- 21.83% indicated satisfaction with the attire/clothing of Prime Minister Srettha during his foreign visits

- 19.69% stated satisfaction with the interviews conducted by the Prime Minister Srettha during his foreign visits.

- 19.08% mentioned satisfaction with the Prime Minister's body language and/or gestures during foreign visits.

- 10.31% expressed satisfaction with the Prime Minister's mannerisms and/or body language during foreign visits

- 1.98% responded with 'do not know/do not answer/not interested'.