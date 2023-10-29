NIDA poll: Almost 37% satisfied with PM Srettha's overall performance in the past 2 months
The NIDA poll results show that nearly 37% of the respondents are satisfied with the overall performance of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in the past two months.
When specifically asked about the Prime Minister Srettha's foreign visits during this period, more than 39% stated that they did not follow these activities. However, among the 799 respondents who followed news of Srettha's overseas trips, over 46% expressed satisfaction.
The NIDA Poll, conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), revealed these findings from a survey conducted during October 24-25 of this year. The poll surveyed people aged 18 and above, representing various regions, education levels, occupations, and incomes, totaling 1,310 samples.
The poll was designed to gauge the public interest on Prime Minister Srettha's foreign visits during the past 2 months, the survey was conducted by telephone interviews, with a confidence level of 97.0%.
The survey found that
- 39.01% of the respondents did not follow the news at all.
- 24.43% was aware of Prime Minister Srettha's meetings with foreign leaders.
- 24.35% was aware of the role and outcomes of Srettha's foreign visits.
- 21.83% indicated satisfaction with the attire/clothing of Prime Minister Srettha during his foreign visits
- 19.69% stated satisfaction with the interviews conducted by the Prime Minister Srettha during his foreign visits.
- 19.08% mentioned satisfaction with the Prime Minister's body language and/or gestures during foreign visits.
- 10.31% expressed satisfaction with the Prime Minister's mannerisms and/or body language during foreign visits
- 1.98% responded with 'do not know/do not answer/not interested'.
When asking the followers about their satisfaction with the Prime Minister's role during his foreign visits in the past 2 months (a sample size of 799), it was found that
- 46.31% indicated they were fairly satisfied
- 23.40% were somewhat satisfied
- 20.27% were very satisfied
- 9.39% were not very satisfied
- 0.63% were not satisfied at all
- 0.63% did not know/did not respond/did not care.
Finally, when asked about satisfaction with the performance of Prime Minister Srettha's during his two months in office, it was found that
- 36.87% were relatively satisfied
- 26.87% were somewhat dissatisfied
- 18.40% were very satisfied
- 13.74% were dissatisfied
- 4.12% did not know/did not respond/did not care.
Regarding the general characteristics of the respondents:
- 8.55% lived in Bangkok
- 18.55% in the central region
- 18.01% in the northern region
- 33.44% in the northeastern region
- 13.74% in the southern region
- 7.71% in the eastern region
(The sample consisted of 48.09% males and 51.91% females)
In terms of age:
- 12.90% were between 18-25 years old
- 17.79% were between 26-35 years old
- 18.93% were between 36-45 years old
- 26.64% were between 46-59 years old
- 23.74% were 60 years old and above.
Concerning religion:
- 96.41% were Buddhists
- 2.14% were Muslims
- 1.45% other religions, or did not specify.
Regarding marital status:
- 34.43% were single
- 62.98% were married
- 2.59% were separated, divorced, or widowed.
In terms of education:
- 23.89% had completed primary school or lower
- 38.02% had completed secondary school or equivalent
- 8.01% had completed vocational or technical education
- 25.42% had completed bachelor's degree or equivalent
- 4.66% had completed postgraduate education or higher.
With regards to occupation:
- 10.23% were government officials/employees
- 16.11% were private sector employees
- 21.75% were self-employed/business owners
- 11.83% were farmers/fishermen
- 20.00% were general laborers/workers
- 6.34% were homemakers/retirees
- 6.34% were students.
Regarding income:
- 23.28% had no income
- 20.61% had an average monthly income of not more than 10,000 baht
- 29.09% had an average monthly income of 10,001-20,000 baht
- 8.32% had an average monthly income of 20,001-30,000 baht
- 5.19% had an average monthly income of 30,001-40,000 baht
- 4.35% had an average monthly income of more than 40,001 baht
- 9.16% did not specify their income.