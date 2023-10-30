Perception of the supernatural and what science says about it

Take a recent incident at a village in Lopburi province, where people wholeheartedly believe that "krasue" exists even though it was revealed later that what they thought was the ghost was actually a chicken thief wearing the mask of an old woman with long greying hair and fangs for teeth.

Several scientists like Albert Einstein and the inventor Thomas Alva Edison introduced a variety of methods to test the existence of ghosts.

For instance, the first law of thermodynamics refers to the soul as a form of energy, an infrasonic and electromagnetic field that could have an impact on people's physical and mental health.

Even though those methods were later called "pseudoscience" due to lack of conclusive evidence, they are widely used among audiences of ghost-hunting TV shows.