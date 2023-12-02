Thai couple clung to hope and prayers during Hamas captivity

They enjoyed their first home cooked Thai meal with sticky rice and papaya salad as they recounted their experiences.

Natthawaree was captured by the Hamas from a kibbutz near the Gaza border along with her partner 45-year-old Boonthom Phankhong on Oct. 7.

"All we had was hope and prayers," said Natthawaree while recounting her traumatic ordeal.

Unsure of how long after being taken from Israel territory, the pair was separated until being released.