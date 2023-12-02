Three expressways to be toll free for the public on Dec 5
The Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) on Friday said that three expressways under its administration would be opened for free use on December 5, to facilitate people’s travel on the public holiday to mark the birth anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, which is also celebrated as National Father’s Day.
From 12.01am until midnight of December 5, vehicles can travel past any toll booths of the Chalerm Maha Nakhon, Sirat and Udon Ratthaya expressways free of charge.
The authority also urged people to use Easy Pass system to pay for toll fees instead of cash or coins to avoid creating traffic jams at toll booths.
Easy Pass can be easily topped up using the Exat Portal mobile application, which can also check for available balance and latest promotions.
Exat also offers an application called Exat Traffic for those who require roadside assistance on the expressway. For more information, contact call centre 1543.