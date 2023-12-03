Late pub closing in Thai tourism provinces will boost road fatalities: experts

They issued the warning at a meeting of the House committee on entertainment reform held earlier this week.

The government has announced that nightspots in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chonburi and Phuket will be allowed to stay open until 4am in a pilot project to boost tourism.

However, the move’s opponents cited data showing 2,118 people were killed in drunk-driving accidents in the four provinces alone last year, causing damage worth over 6.5 billion baht.

The data was produced by Thanapong Jinwong, manager of the Centre for Road Safety.

He said drunk-driving killed 1,004 people in Bangkok alone last year.

Most fatal drunk-driving accidents occurred in nighttime hours up to 3am, he added.