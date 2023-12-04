No Mathayom 6 classes this week as students prep for college entrance exams
Schools will close all Mathayom 6 classes this week (December 4-8) to allow students to prepare for the TGAT-TPAT entrance exams, the Education Ministry's Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC) has announced.
The TGAT-TPAT exams are required for students who want to apply to universities in Thailand. The TGAT exam measures general academic aptitude, while the TPAT exam measures subject-specific knowledge.
The OBEC said that the decision to close schools was made in response to concerns that students would not have enough time to prepare for college entrance exams if they had to attend classes as usual. The exams will be held on December 9-11.
Meanwhile, the OBEC is organising activities this week from Monday to Thursday to support students' readiness for TGAT-TPAT exams. Renowned teachers and instructors will provide online lessons through the OBEC Channel, YouTube, and OBEC Facebook platforms. The lessons are free of charge.