People with disabilities deserve a chance in the workplace

A unique dining experience at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok in the capital’s Pathumwan district has come about thanks to a collaboration between the British multinational hospitality company IHG Hotels & Resorts and the social enterprise, Steps.

Patrick Both, area general manager for the luxury & lifestyle segment at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said people with disabilities are just as welcome at the hotel as other employees because diversity in the workplace is very important.

“We look for strengths and weaknesses in all our staff and try to place them where they will perform at their best," he said.