Exorbitant hospital bill for flu treatment in Nonthaburi sparks outcry
Chamlong Nilakorn, 66, was dismayed when she was presented with a staggering bill of over 249,000 baht for a four-day stay at a private hospital to treat flu symptoms.
The complaint was raised during a late-night interview with reporters late on Tuesday night.
Chamlong, who owns a Thai restaurant in Sweden, had returned to Thailand to visit her son. Suffering from Type B influenza, she was admitted to a private hospital in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district on November 29.
Upon her discharge on December 2, she was presented with an astounding bill totalling 249,704 baht.
Despite being shocked, Chamlong paid the bill with her credit card and later told her friends and family who also said the bill was exorbitant and advised her to file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Board.
Officials at the board acknowledged the exorbitant nature of the bill but advised her to try and negotiate with the hospital directly. However, in case of an impasse, they said she could return to the office for assistance.
Chamlong, who previously operated a restaurant in the US before relocating to Sweden, said hospital bills in both countries were notably lower than the one presented by the Nonthaburi hospital. She said she is waiting for a clarification and explanation from the private hospital.