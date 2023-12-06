Fuel price freeze set to end in December, govt considers extension

The government’s temporary freeze on diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices, in effect since September, is set to expire on December 31, raising considerations for a possible extension.

The current freeze, in place since September 20, maintains diesel prices at 29.94 baht per litre, supported by the Excise Department and the Oil Fund. Simultaneously, the freeze on LPG prices at 423 baht per 15-kilogram tank, funded by the Oil Fund since October 1, is also slated to expire at the end of this month.

Energy Minister Piraphan Salirathavibhaga has expressed plans to propose an extension of these price freeze measures. The specifics, especially pertaining to the price of diesel, hinge on the Finance Ministry’s excise tax approval. If sanctioned, the freeze could potentially be extended by another one or two months.