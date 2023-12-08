Ranong locks down border to prevent cheap Myanmar rubber flooding Thailand
The southern province of Ranong has ordered tighter security along its maritime border with Myanmar to prevent agricultural products such as palm oil and rubber being smuggled into Thailand.
The order was issued by the Ranong Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) after the government announced price guarantees for rubber to help support farmers.
The price-guarantee policy, announced earlier this year, has led to concerns that smugglers are importing cheap rubber from Myanmar to sell in Thailand.
The PAO has deployed additional troops and police to its maritime border. They have been ordered to increase patrols and inspections targeting smuggling.
The PAO is also working with Myanmar’s military regime to crack down on smuggling. The two governments have agreed to share information and cooperate in joint anti-smuggling operations.
