PM unveils Thailand’s plans for Songkran at event to celebrate UNESCO baptism

Joining Srettha in front of Bangkok City Hall was the director of UNESCO Bangkok, Soohyun Kim, and diplomats from around the world.

The PM spoke to outline three principles for preserving the newly enshrined Songkran tradition, which has boosted the government’s multibillion-baht soft-power promotion.

First, Thailand would commit to collectively upholding, transmitting, and creatively developing the tradition, ensuring its practice and continuity through future generations.

Second, the country will promote the cultural diversity, human creativity, and sustainable development of Songkran.