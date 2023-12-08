PM unveils Thailand’s plans for Songkran at event to celebrate UNESCO baptism
Prime Minister Sretta Thavisin presided over a Bangkok event to celebrate UNESCO's registration of "Songkran in Thailand" as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity on Thursday.
Joining Srettha in front of Bangkok City Hall was the director of UNESCO Bangkok, Soohyun Kim, and diplomats from around the world.
The PM spoke to outline three principles for preserving the newly enshrined Songkran tradition, which has boosted the government’s multibillion-baht soft-power promotion.
First, Thailand would commit to collectively upholding, transmitting, and creatively developing the tradition, ensuring its practice and continuity through future generations.
Second, the country will promote the cultural diversity, human creativity, and sustainable development of Songkran.
Third, Thailand will universally extend opportunities for people of all ethnicities, genders, languages, and religions to access the Songkran tradition throughout the country, while respecting local customs.
Thursday’s event concluded with Srettha and guests participating in a ceremony to seek blessings by sprinkling water over Buddha images, monks, and elders.
They also watched eight processions during a performance titled "Songkran in Thailand, Traditional Thai New Year Festival".
One procession depicted Nang Songkran, symbolising the seven daughters of Kapila Brahma, the deity responsible for creating Songkran according to Thai mythology.
The procession was led by Anntonia Porsild, who recently came second in the Miss Universe 2023 competition. She the role of "Nang Mahothon Thewi" (Nang Songkran of 2024), adding elegance to the cultural festivities.