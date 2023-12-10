Pattaya police foil inmate’s hospital rooftop caper

Fugitive crime boss Chavalit Thongduang, aka Boss Paeng of Phatthalung’s Na Node district, escaped from prison very early on October 22 after faking an illness and being admitted to Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital. He was serving a term of 20 years and three months for multiple crimes, including illegal possession of firearms and attempting to use firearms to free a drug suspect from police custody. Police have, so far, been unable to locate him.

Meanwhile, as soon as Thanaphat was found on the roof of the building, which is just 20 metres from the building where he was initially situated, he was immediately rushed to the emergency room for a check-up.

Then some three hours later, when his condition was stable, he was made to re-enact his escape. The convict reportedly confessed to borrowing another patient’s mobile phone to tell his wife to bring him an iron cutter.

He said once he got the cutter, he sawed off his cuffs and upon noticing that the corrections officer on watch duty was not paying him any attention, he sneaked out of the room.

He then took the lift to the ground floor and climbed out of a window.

He said that though a security guard spotted him, he fled to the back of the building, threw the iron cutter into the deserted area, before taking refuge on the roof of the mental health ward building.

The jailbird said he did not dare come out of his hiding place because he knew the police were hunting for him. He said he had escaped because he was missing his wife and children.

Police eventually escorted Thanaphat and his wife, Wasana Kuaysuwan, 30, to Pattaya court to seek a detention order. Wasana was charged with helping an inmate escape, while Thanaphat will be charged with attempting to bust out of prison.