EXAT to partially open new Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi motorway for New Year

The 96-kilometre-long Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi or M81 motorway is expected to be completed in July next year and should be fully open to motorists by 2025.

EXAT added that a 50-km part of the motorway from Nakhon Pathom to Kanchanaburi will be open for free from December 28 to January 3 in a bid to reduce traffic congestion during the long New Year holidays.

The M81 motorway runs from the No 1 motorway and Rattanathibet intersection in Nonthaburi’s Bang Yai district and joins highway No 324 in Kanchanaburi’s Tha Muang road.