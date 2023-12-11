EXAT to partially open new Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi motorway for New Year
The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has announced that motorists will be allowed to use a part of its new Nonthaburi-Kanchanaburi motorway for free during the New Year holidays.
The 96-kilometre-long Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi or M81 motorway is expected to be completed in July next year and should be fully open to motorists by 2025.
EXAT added that a 50-km part of the motorway from Nakhon Pathom to Kanchanaburi will be open for free from December 28 to January 3 in a bid to reduce traffic congestion during the long New Year holidays.
The M81 motorway runs from the No 1 motorway and Rattanathibet intersection in Nonthaburi’s Bang Yai district and joins highway No 324 in Kanchanaburi’s Tha Muang road.
The new motorway will have exits at the following interchanges:
• Bang Yai (motorway No 9 and highway No 302 interchange)
• Nakhon Chaisri (highway No 3323 interchange)
• East Nakhon Pathom (highway No 3036 interchange)
• Tha Maka (highway No 3394 interchange)
• Thamuang (highway No 3081 interchange)
• Kanchanaburi (highway No 324 interchange)
The motorway’s toll gates are at:
• Bang Yai
• Nakhon Chaisri
• Sisa Thong
• East Nakhon Pathom
• West Nakhon Pathom
• Tha Muang
• Tha Maka
• Kanchanaburi
As of press time, it was still unclear which toll gate would be open to motorists.
Once the motorway is fully operational, the tolls will cost:
• 150 baht for 4-wheel vehicles for the entire 96km, starting with an entry fee of 10 baht and then 1.5km per km.
• 240 baht for 6-wheelers, starting at 16 baht and then 2.4 baht per km.
• 350 baht for vehicles larger than 6 wheelers, starting at 23 baht and then 3.45 baht per km.
Once the M81 motorway opens, it will take just 50 minutes to get from Nonthaburi to Kanchanaburi, compared to the current two and a half hours.