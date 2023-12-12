MagikFresh clean-air oasis debuts in Bangkok park to tackle smog crisis

MagikFresh aims to provide the public with an outdoor space where they can engage in leisure activities in clean air.

NSTDA director Prof Sukit Limpijumnong said the project employs a structure capable of controlling air circulation and preventing external PM2.5 particles from entering the area.

The MagikFresh structure is designed for easy disassembly and relocation, facilitating deployment to various other locations in the capital and beyond that are facing heavy PM2.5 pollution.

The NSTDA-designed structures are suitable for open spaces like public parks and sports fields, the agency said.