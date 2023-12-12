MagikFresh clean-air oasis debuts in Bangkok park to tackle smog crisis
A giant air purifier has been installed in Chatuchak Park to offer visitors relief from high levels of air pollution as “smog season” gets underway in Bangkok.
The MagikFresh project will be trialled for the next six months to combat levels of PM2.5 dust that have once again soared beyond the safe threshold of 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) this week.
A collaboration between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), the project uses PM2.5 filters to create an oasis of clean air spanning 100 square metres amid the city smog.
MagikFresh aims to provide the public with an outdoor space where they can engage in leisure activities in clean air.
NSTDA director Prof Sukit Limpijumnong said the project employs a structure capable of controlling air circulation and preventing external PM2.5 particles from entering the area.
The MagikFresh structure is designed for easy disassembly and relocation, facilitating deployment to various other locations in the capital and beyond that are facing heavy PM2.5 pollution.
The NSTDA-designed structures are suitable for open spaces like public parks and sports fields, the agency said.
The innovation consists of two main parts:
The structure uses a unique open-space design in which air circulates outwards to prevent external PM2.5 particles from entering. Meanwhile the air filtration system pumps out 60,000 cubic metres of purified air per hour. The aim is to keep PM2.5 levels inside the structure below 25µg/m3.
MagikFresh should be of especially high benefit to vulnerable groups like young children and the elderly, allowing them to engage in activities and exercise even during periods of soaring PM2.5 levels.
The NSTDA said it is ready to share the technology with organisations or individuals interested in implementing it in areas facing PM2.5 challenges.