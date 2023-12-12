Thai govt aims to reduce forest fires in half to tackle air pollution

This initiative is part of the 11 urgent measures introduced recently by the National Air Pollution Committee, chaired by Natural Resources and Environment Minister Pol General Patcharawat Wongsuwan.

In a departure from previous approaches, PM Srettha Thavisin’s administration plans to address forest fires as a collective challenge, focusing on 10 areas that experienced the largest forest fires this year.

Unlike past practices based on provincial boundaries, this new strategy will treat 11 protected forests and 10 national forest reserves above the Bhumibol Dam, spanning several provinces, as a unified entity.