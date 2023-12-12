Media insights: Gen New embraces diversity, Gen Now clings to TV

According to Nielsen’s “Generational Consumer Insight: Understanding Diverse", Gen New (Gen Y and Z, born between 1980 and 2015) engages with a variety of media formats, while Gen Now (Baby Boomers and Gen X, born between 1946 and 1980) remains loyal to traditional channels like television.

Television reaches 85% of Gen Now, while only 77% of Gen New can be reached through this medium.