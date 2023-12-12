Media insights: Gen New embraces diversity, Gen Now clings to TV
A global leader in data analytics recently unveiled insights into the media consumption habits of “Gen New” and “Gen Now”.
According to Nielsen’s “Generational Consumer Insight: Understanding Diverse", Gen New (Gen Y and Z, born between 1980 and 2015) engages with a variety of media formats, while Gen Now (Baby Boomers and Gen X, born between 1946 and 1980) remains loyal to traditional channels like television.
Television reaches 85% of Gen Now, while only 77% of Gen New can be reached through this medium.
However, Gen New surpasses Gen Now in other media platforms, including the internet (99% vs 83%), audio streaming (89% vs 55%), online news (72% vs 47%), video streaming (64% vs 41%), and advertisements in department stores (39% vs 26%).
“This shows that Gen New does not rely on one type of media, but explores a variety of means, while Gen Now still depends on the television platform,” Nielsen pointed out.
The firm also emphasised that 60% of both generations consider the presenter before making purchases.