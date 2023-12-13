Srettha to help NBTC members iron out differences

“The prime minister wants the measure to be enacted as soon as possible but the announcement has yet to be submitted to the NBTC for approval although it is very urgent,” Prasert complained.

He said he had learned that the last few meetings of the NBTC had also collapsed due to lack of quorum.

“After the board approves a measure, it will have to be subject to a public hearing for 45 days before it takes effect,” Prasert said.

He said the ministry could no longer wait for the NBTC, so he had invoked Article 4 of the technology crime prevention and suppression act to announce two measures with immediate effect on Tuesday.

The first measure requires owners of SIM cards that were used to make over 100 calls a day to identify themselves to their mobile phone operators failing which their numbers would be suspended.

In another measure, Prasert said users having more than five phone numbers would have to identify themselves within January 11 or they would not be able to make calls.

According to the NBTC Office, 64.8 million people in Thailand are using 94.6 mobile phone numbers. A total of 64.5 million people own no more than five numbers and they combinedly use 85.1 million numbers.

The office said 280,000 people were using between 6 to 100 numbers and combined they accounted for 3.3 million numbers. The office said 7,644 people owned more than 101 numbers, a combined 6.1 million numbers.

From July 5 this year, six NBTC meetings have been called off due to lack of quorum – on July 5, October 4, November 3, November 17, November 28 and December 6.

The meetings collapsed because only the chairman and two other NBTC members on his side – Natthathorn Prohsunthorn and Torpong Selanon – attended the meetings at 9.30am and waited for half an hour, but four other members required for the quorum did not show up forcing the chairman to postpone the meetings.

