Open Parliament: 150 citizens to watch Thailand's budget battle up close

The first deputy House speaker, Padipat Suntiphada, on Thursday opened the door for members of the public to witness the budget deliberations in person.

Padipat said registration to attend the debate in Parliament is open until December 25.

A total of 150 applicants will then be invited to observe the budget deliberations. The initiative is part of the new “Open Parliament” policy to promote public participation in the parliamentary process.

Padipat said the same policy is practiced in other democracies as it helps promote public understanding of the parliamentary system and clear up misperceptions gained through the media.

Selected applicants will receive a training session on Parliament's rules and regulations. Then, you'll be front and centre as lawmakers debate the budget, witnessing democracy in action.

Padipat emphasised that Parliament will evaluate this public participation trial to improve future engagement, including for no-confidence debates.

Registration closes on December 25.