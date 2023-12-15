State agency proposes stringent measures to fight corruption

The Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) has come up with six measures to help boost the efficiency of Thailand’s fight against corruption:

- Strict enforcement of the anti-corruption law, with harsher penalties against corrupt public officials and bribe-givers

- Adoption of technology to reduce the need for judgement by officials, particularly in the procurement and standard verification

- Designing a warning system on the progress of public projects that issues alerts when irregularities occur

- Educating state officials about different types of corruption

- Taking legal action against influential figures to prevent them from influencing public officials

- Studying international measures against corruption that can be applied for use in Thailand.

TPSO director-general Poonpong Naiyanapakorn said that Thailand had placed the fight against corruption on the national agenda many times but there had been no serious implementation of the policy. He added that the measures suggested by his agency could be adopted to help boost the efficiency of the fight against corruption.