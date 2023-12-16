BMA offers free collection of large pieces of garbage this weekend

The BMA announced on Friday that residents were invited to haul their large garbage to the nearest pickup points across the city, which could be checked by scanning the QR code below. The BMA’s garbage trucks will collect the garbage from 9am to noon.

The BMA warned that dumping garbage outside the designated points or containers was illegal and punishable by a fine up to 2,000 baht.

Dumping garbage in public waterways would be penalised with a fine of up to 10,000 baht, it added.

The city administration urged residents to keep an eye out for illegal garbage dumping to ensure cleanliness and unblocked waterways. Those who notify officials of the violators would be rewarded with a percentage of the fine amount.

If you miss the chance this weekend, you can still contact the district office to send staffers to collect large garbage at your house, for a cost.

For a one-time collection of large garbage items, the BMA will charge 125 baht for less than 500 litres and another 130 baht for disposal. For garbage from 500 litres to less than 1 cubic metre, the collection fee is 180 baht and the disposal fee is 190 baht. For garbage bigger than 1 cubic metre, the collection fee is 245 baht per cubic metre and the disposal fee is 250 baht per cubic metre.