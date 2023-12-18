Srettha urges Panasonic to invest in energy storage technology for EVs
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has extended an invitation to Panasonic Holdings Corporation to invest in energy storage technology in Thailand on the sidelines of the three-day summit commemorating the 50th year of Japan’s ties with ASEAN nations.
The summit kicked off on Sunday.
Executives of Panasonic Holdings paid a courtesy call on the premier at Imperial Tokyo Hotel at 10.30am on Monday, during which Srettha expressed his vision for the company to develop a 200-GWh storage system by 2031.
This storage technology is crucial for making batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). Panasonic is currently the No 1 supplier globally of lithium-ion batteries for hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric vehicles. It holds a significant market share, powering EVs from some of the biggest names in the industry.
Beyond discussions on EV battery technology, Srettha called on Panasonic to consider expanding its car battery plants in Thailand during the transitional period to EV manufacturing. The premier also pledged full government support during the transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs.
“The prime minister informed Panasonic executives that the government will support the company during the transitional period and also support the development of clean energy,” government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said.