Srettha urges Panasonic to invest in energy storage technology for EVs

The summit kicked off on Sunday.

Executives of Panasonic Holdings paid a courtesy call on the premier at Imperial Tokyo Hotel at 10.30am on Monday, during which Srettha expressed his vision for the company to develop a 200-GWh storage system by 2031.

This storage technology is crucial for making batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). Panasonic is currently the No 1 supplier globally of lithium-ion batteries for hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric vehicles. It holds a significant market share, powering EVs from some of the biggest names in the industry.

Beyond discussions on EV battery technology, Srettha called on Panasonic to consider expanding its car battery plants in Thailand during the transitional period to EV manufacturing. The premier also pledged full government support during the transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs.