Rare clouded leopard spotted in Prachinburi’s Thap Lan wildlife corridor

The Thap Lan National Park shared the exciting news on its Facebook page, highlighting the significance of this sighting in the corridor connecting Thailand’s two largest national parks: Khao Yai National Park and Thap Lan National Park.

Officially inaugurated in 2019, this corridor plays a key role in preserving biodiversity in the region. Along Highway 304 in Prachinburi’s Kabin Buri district to the Northeast of Bangkok, the overpass above the highway tunnel allows animals to cross over without the risk of being hit by speeding vehicles.