Rare clouded leopard spotted in Prachinburi’s Thap Lan wildlife corridor
A rare clouded leopard was captured on a trail camera along the Thap Lan wildlife corridor in Prachinburi, officials said.
The Thap Lan National Park shared the exciting news on its Facebook page, highlighting the significance of this sighting in the corridor connecting Thailand’s two largest national parks: Khao Yai National Park and Thap Lan National Park.
Officially inaugurated in 2019, this corridor plays a key role in preserving biodiversity in the region. Along Highway 304 in Prachinburi’s Kabin Buri district to the Northeast of Bangkok, the overpass above the highway tunnel allows animals to cross over without the risk of being hit by speeding vehicles.
Though clouded leopards share some external characteristics with tigers, they come from distinctly different branches of the cat family. Unlike tigers, which belong to the genus Panthera, clouded leopards fall under the genus Neofelis.
Known for their stunning coats marked with large, dark rosettes on a golden yellow or grey background like clouds, these medium-sized cats boast powerful legs and long tails for balance.