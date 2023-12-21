Court rejects all charges against influencer in Lazada promotion case

The court said it had considered the two video clips in question and did not see any action or wording that expressed threat or malicious intent against the monarchy.

On the allegations of the dress of characters in the clip, the court noted that anyone has the liberty to choose how they dress, and that the characters in the clips did not carry any emblematic insignia of the royal family or any anti-monarch signs.

The court ruled that since the clips were aimed at promoting goods, they were not intended to divide the public as had been charged, and so Aniwat also did not violate the Computer Crime Act.

The court also did not regard the clips as demeaning the disabled or as violating the Consumer Protection Law as charged. The court reasoned that the clips were intended to be part of marketing campaigns and that consumers could find more information about the campaigns from provided links.

Upon hearing the verdict, Aniwat shed tears of joy and thanked the court. She was later returned to Bangkok Remand Prison.

Defence lawyer Pariwat Sriwilas said if public prosecutors appeal against the ruling, the defence team would be ready to continue the fight to the final court.