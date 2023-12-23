Srettha dubs ONE Lumpinee 46 Muay Thai event ‘world-class’
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the “ONE Lumpinee 46” Muay Thai competition he watched on Friday was a “world-class” event held in a world-class venue.
He also commended the organisers for producing an evening “full of fun and excitement with a good atmosphere”.
The event was organised by ONE Championship at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Bangkok’s Raminthra Road.
It is rare for a Thai premier to attend a Muay Thai event, however, this sport has been made one of Thailand’s key soft powers being promoted by Srettha’s three-month-old government.
Halfway through the event on Friday night, the prime minister entered the ring to address the crowd at the sold-out event.
He thanked the organisers and its chief executive, Chatri Sityodtong for presenting Muay Thai to the world and helping preserve Thailand’s “most treasured combat sport”.
“As a Thai, I am very proud that Muay Thai is one of the most-watched premier sports in the world. It has become probably the biggest and best-known [Thai] soft power exports to the world,” he said.
“It is my wish to see Thai boxers and trainers go around the world teaching, fighting, training and extending this cultural heritage to the world.”
Behind Srettha in the ring were the event’s organisers and Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party. Paetongtarn serves as deputy chair of the government’s national committee on soft power strategies, which is led by the premier himself.
Srettha was also presented with a souvenir – a statuette of a Muay Thai boxer in a back-kick position – by the Army commander-in-chief General Charoenchai Hintao.
The boxing stadium is overseen by the Army as it is located within the Royal Thai Army Sports Centre.
Before heading to the northern province of Nan on Saturday morning, Srettha said the Muay Thai matches on Friday night were “exciting”, though he missed the final match as he had a morning flight to take.
The premier said the last live Muay Thai match he had watched was about 20 years ago at the original Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Rama IV Road. The new stadium, however, looked a lot different, he said.
“I was amazed by the venue. The Army, which owns the venue, has done a world-class job. The place can be used for concerts too, even though it can only hold 3,000 people, which is a bit too small [for concerts],” Srettha told reporters at Don Mueang Military Airport before boarding his flight.
The final bout on Friday night saw Tawanchai PK Saenchai defeat former kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn and retain his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship title.