Srettha dubs ONE Lumpinee 46 Muay Thai event ‘world-class’

He also commended the organisers for producing an evening “full of fun and excitement with a good atmosphere”.

The event was organised by ONE Championship at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Bangkok’s Raminthra Road.

It is rare for a Thai premier to attend a Muay Thai event, however, this sport has been made one of Thailand’s key soft powers being promoted by Srettha’s three-month-old government.

Halfway through the event on Friday night, the prime minister entered the ring to address the crowd at the sold-out event.

He thanked the organisers and its chief executive, Chatri Sityodtong for presenting Muay Thai to the world and helping preserve Thailand’s “most treasured combat sport”.

“As a Thai, I am very proud that Muay Thai is one of the most-watched premier sports in the world. It has become probably the biggest and best-known [Thai] soft power exports to the world,” he said.

“It is my wish to see Thai boxers and trainers go around the world teaching, fighting, training and extending this cultural heritage to the world.”

Behind Srettha in the ring were the event’s organisers and Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party. Paetongtarn serves as deputy chair of the government’s national committee on soft power strategies, which is led by the premier himself.



