Thai superstars clash to crown the ultimate featherweight Muay Thai champion
ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will put his title on the line against former featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn in the ONE Lumpinee 46 main event on Friday, December 22.
Before the highly anticipated battle goes down in Bangkok, we look at what each man brings to the table that could see them leave the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with the 26-pound gold strap.
#1 Tawanchai's Hand Speed
Tawanchai is a speed demon in the ring.
The 24-year-old has ultra-fast hands, making him a nightmare for his opponents at close range.
Punches proved Superbon's undoing when he dropped the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title to Chingiz Allazov in January, and it could be a key cog in Tawanchai's game plan this Friday.
As the younger and faster striker, the defending world champion will likely look to push a fast pace from the jump to try and unsettle his fellow Thai.
#2 Superbon's Head Kick
If Tawanchai chooses to operate at punching range, he'll be stepping within distance of Superbon's most dangerous weapon – the head kick.
The multi-discipline star throws the high strike from a unique distance and regularly shocks his opponents as they try to exit from punch exchanges.
A prime example of this was in his most recent ONE outing in June when he knocked out Tayfun Ozcan in highlight-reel fashion with a head kick from his lead leg. The Turkish striker never saw it coming and was left flat on the canvas.
Superbon's most devastating weapon could come into play once again as Tawanchai looks to initiate hostilities with his hands.
#3 Tawanchai's Left Kick
Tawanchai's left kick is an absolute weapon.
The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative has left a trail of destruction with the strike, which has been a thorn in the side of his recent opponents.
Tawanchai broke Davit Kiria's arm with it in the third round of their kickboxing battle this past August and managed to upset the rhythm of the ultra-aggressive "Smokin" Jo Nattawut with regular kicks to the body in October.
He also closed the show mere seconds into his most recent ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title defence against Jamal Yusupov in February with a single leg kick that sent the Turkish star hobbling back to his corner.
If he can get his left kick cracking against Superbon, it could be another early night at ONE Lumpinee 46.
#4 Superbon's Defensive Guile
Superbon is the older, more experienced fighter, and his ring smarts could play a huge role in his world title battle with Tawanchai.
The smooth-moving 33-year-old has well-rounded Muay Thai skills, but his defensive game and distance management are a difficult puzzle for his opponents to solve.
Former world title challenger Marat Grigorian was unable to break down his defenses in their clash in 2022, as the Bangkok native kept the fight at longer range and peppered his foe with well-timed kicks.
Tawanchai thrives in the exchanges, but if Superbon can make him miss and frustrate him, then the openings will come for the veteran to dominate the fight.