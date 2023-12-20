Thai superstars clash to crown the ultimate featherweight Muay Thai champion

Before the highly anticipated battle goes down in Bangkok, we look at what each man brings to the table that could see them leave the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with the 26-pound gold strap.



#1 Tawanchai's Hand Speed

Tawanchai is a speed demon in the ring.



The 24-year-old has ultra-fast hands, making him a nightmare for his opponents at close range.

Punches proved Superbon's undoing when he dropped the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title to Chingiz Allazov in January, and it could be a key cog in Tawanchai's game plan this Friday.



As the younger and faster striker, the defending world champion will likely look to push a fast pace from the jump to try and unsettle his fellow Thai.



#2 Superbon's Head Kick

If Tawanchai chooses to operate at punching range, he'll be stepping within distance of Superbon's most dangerous weapon – the head kick.



The multi-discipline star throws the high strike from a unique distance and regularly shocks his opponents as they try to exit from punch exchanges.



A prime example of this was in his most recent ONE outing in June when he knocked out Tayfun Ozcan in highlight-reel fashion with a head kick from his lead leg. The Turkish striker never saw it coming and was left flat on the canvas.