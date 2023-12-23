Anutin personally joins raid on gambling dens in Nakhon Ratchasima
Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul personally participated in a couple of raids on suspected gambling sites conducted by police and administrative officials on Friday night.
The team reportedly targeted three locations in Nakhon Ratchasima and another in Kanchanaburi that were suspected of serving as illegal casinos.
In Nakhon Ratchasima’s Muang district, a building was found hosting an illicit gambling den and dozens of gamblers were caught red-handed. Officials also confiscated several pieces of gambling equipment.
Anutin, who doubles as deputy prime minister, also reportedly questioned the suspects, urging them to provide further information that could lead to more arrests.
In a subsequent raid on a Moo Krata barbecue restaurant in the district, police only found abandoned gambling devices, chips, and banknotes, indicating that the site served as a gambling den. Several gambling devices were also found in big black bags outside the building.
Police also found unfinished food and beverages, causing them to believe that potential gamblers had hastily evacuated the site shortly before their arrival. Though no computer server containing security camera recordings was found, Anutin said he was convinced the site posing as a restaurant was another gambling den.
Also on Friday, police raided an illegal casino in Kanchanaburi’s Tha Maka district and arrested some 100 suspected gamblers.
Anutin said these raids align with the government’s policy to curb influential figures and illegal activities, contributing to maintaining law and order.