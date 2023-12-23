Anutin personally joins raid on gambling dens in Nakhon Ratchasima

The team reportedly targeted three locations in Nakhon Ratchasima and another in Kanchanaburi that were suspected of serving as illegal casinos.

In Nakhon Ratchasima’s Muang district, a building was found hosting an illicit gambling den and dozens of gamblers were caught red-handed. Officials also confiscated several pieces of gambling equipment.

Anutin, who doubles as deputy prime minister, also reportedly questioned the suspects, urging them to provide further information that could lead to more arrests.

In a subsequent raid on a Moo Krata barbecue restaurant in the district, police only found abandoned gambling devices, chips, and banknotes, indicating that the site served as a gambling den. Several gambling devices were also found in big black bags outside the building.