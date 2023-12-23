Chiang Mai glows and sparkles as it gets ready to welcome 2024

The plaza around the northern city’s main landmark, Tha Phae Gate, known locally as “Lan Khuang Pratu Tha Phae”, is adorned with decorations marking the season. Among them is a 10-metre-high brightly lit Christmas tree, a large “Happy New Year 2024” sign, heart-shaped arches of fresh flowers and fairy lights, as well as illuminated shapes of gifts, reindeer and stars. Meanwhile, 24 spotlights have been fitted on the gate’s walls to beam laser lights into the sky at night.

The area was busy with locals and tourists on Friday night, who wanted to capture memorable moments against the enchanting backdrop.

Chiang Mai authorities have placed similar lighting structures at three other locations in the city area, namely in front of the provincial governor’s residence, an old fortress of the Ku Hueang Corner and the Suan Dok Gate.

These decorative installations will be lit from 6pm to midnight every night until January 5.



