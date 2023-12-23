Chiang Mai sites accelerate innovation to boost economy
The development of two “innovation districts” in Chiang Mai province is being accelerated to attract more investment, create new jobs and stimulate the Thai economy.
Suandok Medical Innovation District (SMID) brings together hospitals, medical service centres, private clinics and more than 7,400 medical personnel.
This innovation district also features research and development facilities as well as co-working spaces to support researchers, business employees, and startups.
Similar to Yothi Medical Innovation District in Bangkok, SMID was set up with the aim to develop an ecosystem to support medical innovation, advance new medical knowledge, as well as to encourage government, private and education sectors to cooperate on multiple projects and attract investment for further development.
SMID also acts as a sandbox, allowing innovative entrepreneurs to conduct research and development to ensure that their breakthroughs can be used for medical treatment and meet standards.
“Currently, more than 150 innovative businesses and medical startups are operating their businesses in the innovation district,” the National Innovation Agency (NIA) executive director, Krithpaka Boonfueng, said proudly.
Meanwhile, Maejo Agriculture Innovation District (MAID) was created to support Thailand’s agricultural industry with technology and innovation covering cultivation, livestock, fisheries, food processing, energy and the environment.
This innovation district aims to be at the very centre of agriculture- and food-related innovation in a bid to build a high-value creative economy, improve people’s quality of life and preserve the environment.
“NIA hopes that MAID will be an engine to drive Thailand to become the world’s food industry leader in terms of exports, investment and production,” said the agency’s executive director.
Krithpaka stressed that innovation districts are crucial for Thai economy and society as their supportive ecosystem encourages innovative entrepreneurs to work on innovation.
"These innovation districts will be an important factor in attracting investment from domestic and overseas,” executive director Krithpaka summarised.