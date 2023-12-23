Chiang Mai sites accelerate innovation to boost economy

Similar to Yothi Medical Innovation District in Bangkok, SMID was set up with the aim to develop an ecosystem to support medical innovation, advance new medical knowledge, as well as to encourage government, private and education sectors to cooperate on multiple projects and attract investment for further development.

SMID also acts as a sandbox, allowing innovative entrepreneurs to conduct research and development to ensure that their breakthroughs can be used for medical treatment and meet standards.

“Currently, more than 150 innovative businesses and medical startups are operating their businesses in the innovation district,” the National Innovation Agency (NIA) executive director, Krithpaka Boonfueng, said proudly.