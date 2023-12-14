Tech innovation expected to get more policy support

The key phrase, "new productivity boosters", which was highlighted at the meeting, means China is seeking high-quality and highly efficient growth, Hong said.

Hong added that compared with traditional productivity tools that are driven by elements such as labour, land and capital, new productivity boosters are led by technological innovation and new elements such as data.

"More efforts are expected to be made to encourage companies to achieve breakthroughs in key technologies, such as chip, and other technical bottlenecks, amid intensified global competition and geopolitical uncertainties," he said. "Without breakthroughs in these areas, it is impossible to achieve industrial upgrade and industrial security."

Gao Dongsheng, chief economist at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said the ministry will step up efforts to upgrade traditional industries and nurture frontier technologies, such as artificial intelligence and humanoid robots.

Han Wenxiu, executive deputy director of the office of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, said on Wednesday that China is working to comprehensively deepen reform, which will inject new impetus into economic growth.

Han said that China, with a well-established industrial system and strong supporting capabilities, possesses unique advantages. He said the country's breakthroughs in technologies, particularly in artificial intelligence, commercial aerospace, quantum technology and bio-manufacturing, are rapidly advancing.

Zhang Shixian, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' Institute of Industrial Economics, said, "The meeting emphasized strengthening the leading role of enterprises in technological innovation, which will contribute to better aligning technological innovation with economic development."

The government is likely to roll out more policies to encourage enterprises, especially private companies, to participate in key innovation projects, Zhang said.

Gao Wei, a professor at the Central University of Finance and Economics School of Economics, said it is worth noting that the meeting also highlighted the role of venture capital and private equity in nurturing innovation, during which market-driven mechanism will be fully used.

Zhou Hongyi, founder of Chinese cybersecurity company 360 Security Group, said the meeting provides clear guidance for China's industrial transformation and points to the direction the country should take to promote global economic recovery.

"We will push more to promote innovation and help strengthen the security of industrial and supply chains," Zhou said.

Frank Meng, chairman of Qualcomm China, said China's enthusiasm for innovation-driven growth is offering more opportunities for the company.

"Qualcomm's cooperation with Chinese partners has been instrumental in advancing the development of technology and introducing products to the global market," Meng said.

Ma Si

Ouyang Shijia

China Daily

Asia News Network