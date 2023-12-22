Chiang Mai police utilise AI for crime suppression

They are now able to monitor up to 50 CCTV cameras under their network around the clock more effectively, with AI platform provided by the National Innovation Agency.

AI technology also allows the police to observe traffic congestion and suspects' identity, such as their movement and dress. It would be further developed to observe suspects' faces, vehicles' licence plates and tourist volume.

Even though AI technology can be applied to a maximum of 15 CCTVs due to limitation in processing, files obtained from the platform can be saved for up to five years.

Apart from boosting the police's efficiency in crime suppression, the platform also helps improve the province landscape and save costs on CCTV camera installation of at least 10 million baht.