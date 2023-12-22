Chiang Mai police utilise AI for crime suppression
Tourist police in Chiang Mai province are utilising artificial intelligence (AI) technology to monitor CCTV networks and traffic congestion more effectively.
As police investigators have to deal with more than 100 crimes daily, CCTV cameras play an important role in the investigation process.
However, getting access to cameras which do not belong to their department can be challenging. Differences in CCTV camera brands and specifications, as well as inoperational cameras due to outdated software licences also add complexity to their work.
They are now able to monitor up to 50 CCTV cameras under their network around the clock more effectively, with AI platform provided by the National Innovation Agency.
AI technology also allows the police to observe traffic congestion and suspects' identity, such as their movement and dress. It would be further developed to observe suspects' faces, vehicles' licence plates and tourist volume.
Even though AI technology can be applied to a maximum of 15 CCTVs due to limitation in processing, files obtained from the platform can be saved for up to five years.
Apart from boosting the police's efficiency in crime suppression, the platform also helps improve the province landscape and save costs on CCTV camera installation of at least 10 million baht.
"This method is similar to foreign countries. When crimes happen, the police investigators can use their laptops to obtain CCTV camera footage," said Pol Lt-Colonel Makara Srisakulphisut, deputy superintendent at Chiang Mai Tourist Police Station.
He added that tourist police are ready to cooperate with store operators and private agencies to further boost efficiency in crime suppression.