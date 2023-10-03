Tourist Police ready to combat illegal activities after visa exemption policy

He clarified that the police paid attention to Thai entrepreneurs like they did to foreign tourists, adding that 1,850 Tourist Police officers at 32 stations had been instructed to undergo the following measures:

▪︎ Survey areas nationwide to investigate, obtain information and seek cooperation from the private sector. The police should analyse data and apply technologies to prevent repeated crimes.

▪︎ Cooperate seamlessly with foreign agencies, such as embassies and International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol). The cooperation covers tourists' safety and suppression of infiltation by transnational criminal organisation.

▪︎ Strictly perform legal actions, including investigation, arrest, deportation and blacklisting, to prevent criminals from seizing an advantage over Thai entrepreneurs.