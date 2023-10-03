Tourist Police ready to combat illegal activities after visa exemption policy
In a bid to relieve uncertainty among Thai tour operators and travellers, Tourist Police officers nationwide have been instructed to carry out three measures to deal with illicit business and transnational crime.
Pol Maj-General Apichart Suriboonya, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, said on Tuesday that the move follows worries among Thai tour operators on whether the government's visa exemption policy could draw operators of illegal businesses to the country.
He clarified that the police paid attention to Thai entrepreneurs like they did to foreign tourists, adding that 1,850 Tourist Police officers at 32 stations had been instructed to undergo the following measures:
▪︎ Survey areas nationwide to investigate, obtain information and seek cooperation from the private sector. The police should analyse data and apply technologies to prevent repeated crimes.
▪︎ Cooperate seamlessly with foreign agencies, such as embassies and International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol). The cooperation covers tourists' safety and suppression of infiltation by transnational criminal organisation.
▪︎ Strictly perform legal actions, including investigation, arrest, deportation and blacklisting, to prevent criminals from seizing an advantage over Thai entrepreneurs.
Even though the number of foreign arrivals would surge more than expected, it would not obstruct Tourist Police operations, Apichart said.
He said Tourist Police was cooperating with leading educational institutions to boost confidence among Chinese tourists, who would feel uncertain about safety during their trip to Thailand.
He also asked the public to avoid specifying the names of countries while mentioning illegal business operators, and be a good host in welcoming travellers.
This would help stimulate the economy in line with the government's plan, he added.