BMA launches new health project, hopes to target at least 1 million Bangkokians
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) launched a new project on Sunday to screen at least a million Bangkok residents for health issues so they can receive appropriate treatment.
The project was announced at the third Bangkok Health Market held at the Lan Khon Muang grounds in front of City Hall on Sunday morning.
The event was opened by Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who said he hoped Bangkokians would make the most of the free health screening services provided in all 50 districts of the city.
Chadchart said the BMA and its partners hope that at least a million city residents will undergo health screening by June next year. This way, health problems can be detected early enough for them to be treated in time.
Attending the third Bangkok Health Market were some 1,000 BMA officials and city residents. The event wrapped up at 3pm after visitors were screened for various health issues, especially office syndrome.
Also present were representatives from the BMA’s Medical Service Department, medical universities, district offices, the Public Health Ministry, the National Health Security Office, the Social Security Office and private partners.
Chadchart said the BMA hopes participants of the Sunday event will tell their friends and relatives of the free health screening service offered by the BMA and its partners.
The screening services will be available at all BMA hospitals and health clinics and will be launched in different communities every month.
Among the services offered are checks for hypertension, diabetes, heart issues, brain issues and vascular diseases.
At the Sunday event, visitors were also checked for HIV and received mental health evaluations. Those diagnosed with conditions received a certification, so they could be eligible for state aid.