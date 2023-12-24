BMA launches new health project, hopes to target at least 1 million Bangkokians

The project was announced at the third Bangkok Health Market held at the Lan Khon Muang grounds in front of City Hall on Sunday morning.

The event was opened by Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who said he hoped Bangkokians would make the most of the free health screening services provided in all 50 districts of the city.

Chadchart said the BMA and its partners hope that at least a million city residents will undergo health screening by June next year. This way, health problems can be detected early enough for them to be treated in time.