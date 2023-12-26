Bangkok launches free water refill campaign
With over 70 million plastic bottles dumped in Bangkok each month, Central Pattana and its partners have launched a campaign to encourage Bangkokians to refill their drinking water instead of buying bottled water.
The campaign, which is titled “Bottle Free Seas”, was launched recently with the installation of a free drinking water dispenser in front of Central World shopping mall.
The campaign was launched with the cooperation among Central Pattana, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Environmental Justice Foundation, and Brilliant Power Co Ltd.
BMA governor Chadchart Sittipunt chaired the opening ceremony by bringing along his thermos to fill with water in front of Central World.
The project aims to install an additional nine drinking water dispensers around Bangkok.
The BMA and its private partners said about 70 million plastic bottles were dumped monthly after the consumption of drinking water. The partners initiated the Bottle Free Seas programme to support efforts toward a sustainable ecosystem and to help Thailand achieve its net zero goal by 2050.
Uthaiwan Anuchitanukul, assistant managing director of Central Pattana, said Central Pattana would like to play a small part in reducing single use plastic and so joined the campaing to install a drinking water dispenser in front of Central World.
Tourists and locals are welcome to bring their bottles to refill the water, she added.