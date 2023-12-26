Bangkok launches free water refill campaign

The campaign, which is titled “Bottle Free Seas”, was launched recently with the installation of a free drinking water dispenser in front of Central World shopping mall.

The campaign was launched with the cooperation among Central Pattana, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Environmental Justice Foundation, and Brilliant Power Co Ltd.

BMA governor Chadchart Sittipunt chaired the opening ceremony by bringing along his thermos to fill with water in front of Central World.

The project aims to install an additional nine drinking water dispensers around Bangkok.