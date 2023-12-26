HRH Princess Sirivannavari shares personal New Year greetings in special card
Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya graciously presented a New Year card to Nation TV on Tuesday.
The four-page card, featuring the princess’s signature and her royal emblem, included a New Year message in English, French and Thai.
The first page reads “Season’s Greetings and Best Wishes for the New Year 2024", while the subsequent three pages show various photographs of Princess Sirivannavari, capturing moments such as her participation in an equestrian competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
She is also captured posing with her pet dogs – a Yorkshire terrier called “Khun Namhom” and a labrador retriever called “MI6”.