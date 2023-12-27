Motorists can use most motorways, expressways for free from Thursday

Apart from Motorway No. 81, free drives will be allowed on:

- Motorway No. 7 from Bangkok to Ban Chang

- Motorway No. 9, or Bangkok outer ring road, from Bang Pa-in to Bang Pli, and from Phra Pradaeng to Bang Kae

- Motorway No. 6 from Pak Chong to Nakhon Ratchasima

- Bang Na - Chonburi Expressway

- Bang Pli-Suk Sawat Expressway

-Chalerm Mahanakhon expressway

- Srirat Expressway

- Udon Ratthaya Expressway

The spokeswoman warned motorists to ensure they had enough petrol before getting on the 77km section of the Pak Chong-Nakhon Ratchasima motorway as there are no petrol stations along the way.