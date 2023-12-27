Motorists can use most motorways, expressways for free from Thursday
The Transport Ministry has given motorists a New Year’s present by allowing them to use most motorways and expressways free of charge from Thursday (December 28) until January 3 — a total of seven days.
Deputy government spokeswoman Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri said on Wednesday that the ministry would allow motorists to use most motorways and expressways free of charge from 12.01am on Thursday until midnight on January 3 to facilitate travel during the four-day New Year holidays.
On Wednesday, the Transport Ministry had already opened a 51-kilometre section of its 96-km-long Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi motorway — Motorway No. 81 — to motorists to drive free of charge until January 3.
Apart from Motorway No. 81, free drives will be allowed on:
- Motorway No. 7 from Bangkok to Ban Chang
- Motorway No. 9, or Bangkok outer ring road, from Bang Pa-in to Bang Pli, and from Phra Pradaeng to Bang Kae
- Motorway No. 6 from Pak Chong to Nakhon Ratchasima
- Bang Na - Chonburi Expressway
- Bang Pli-Suk Sawat Expressway
-Chalerm Mahanakhon expressway
- Srirat Expressway
- Udon Ratthaya Expressway
The spokeswoman warned motorists to ensure they had enough petrol before getting on the 77km section of the Pak Chong-Nakhon Ratchasima motorway as there are no petrol stations along the way.