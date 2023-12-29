Major countdown venues in Bangkok to ring in the New Year

Here are some of the top countdown events happening at shopping malls across Bangkok:

▪︎ CentralWorld is hosting a three-day countdown event from December 31 to January 2. The event will feature a dazzling light show, live music performances by popular Thai artists, and a fireworks display.

▪︎ Siam Paragon is hosting a two-day countdown event from December 31 to January 1. The event will feature a light show, live music performances by international artists, and a fireworks display

▪︎ EmQuartier is hosting a two-day countdown event from December 31 to January 1. The event will feature a light show, live music performances by Thai artists, and a fireworks display.

▪︎ The EmDistrict is hosting a two-day countdown event from December 31 to January 1. The event will feature a light show, live music performances by Thai artists, and a fireworks display.

▪︎ Iconsiam is hosting a three-day countdown event from December 31 to January 2. The event will feature a light show, live music performances by international artists, and a fireworks display.

▪︎ Terminal 21 Asok is hosting a two-day countdown event from December 31 to January 1. The event will feature a light show, live music performances by Thai artists, and a fireworks display.

▪︎ Siam Centre is hosting a two-day countdown event from December 31 to January 1. The event will feature a light show, live music performances by Thai artists, and a fireworks display.

▪︎ Siam Discovery is hosting a two-day countdown event from December 31 to January 1. The event will feature a light show, live music performances by Thai artists, and a fireworks display.

These are just a few of the many countdown events happening in Bangkok.