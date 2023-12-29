background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SATURDAY, December 30, 2023
nationthailand

Major countdown venues in Bangkok to ring in the New Year

Major countdown venues in Bangkok to ring in the New Year
FRIDAY, December 29, 2023

The countdown to the New Year is just hours away, and Bangkok is gearing up for a festive celebration. From dazzling light shows to live music performances, there are plenty of opportunities to ring in 2024 in style.

Here are some of the top countdown events happening at shopping malls across Bangkok: Major countdown venues in Bangkok to ring in the New Year

▪︎ CentralWorld is hosting a three-day countdown event from December 31 to January 2. The event will feature a dazzling light show, live music performances by popular Thai artists, and a fireworks display. Major countdown venues in Bangkok to ring in the New Year

▪︎ Siam Paragon is hosting a two-day countdown event from December 31 to January 1. The event will feature a light show, live music performances by international artists, and a fireworks display

▪︎ EmQuartier is hosting a two-day countdown event from December 31 to January 1. The event will feature a light show, live music performances by Thai artists, and a fireworks display.

▪︎ The EmDistrict is hosting a two-day countdown event from December 31 to January 1. The event will feature a light show, live music performances by Thai artists, and a fireworks display.

Major countdown venues in Bangkok to ring in the New Year ▪︎ Iconsiam is hosting a three-day countdown event from December 31 to January 2. The event will feature a light show, live music performances by international artists, and a fireworks display.

▪︎ Terminal 21 Asok is hosting a two-day countdown event from December 31 to January 1. The event will feature a light show, live music performances by Thai artists, and a fireworks display.

▪︎ Siam Centre is hosting a two-day countdown event from December 31 to January 1. The event will feature a light show, live music performances by Thai artists, and a fireworks display.

▪︎ Siam Discovery is hosting a two-day countdown event from December 31 to January 1. The event will feature a light show, live music performances by Thai artists, and a fireworks display.

These are just a few of the many countdown events happening in Bangkok.

TAGS
New Year CountdownvenuesBangkokThailand NewsThe Nation
RELATED
nationthailand