Major countdown venues in Bangkok to ring in the New Year
The countdown to the New Year is just hours away, and Bangkok is gearing up for a festive celebration. From dazzling light shows to live music performances, there are plenty of opportunities to ring in 2024 in style.
Here are some of the top countdown events happening at shopping malls across Bangkok:
▪︎ CentralWorld is hosting a three-day countdown event from December 31 to January 2. The event will feature a dazzling light show, live music performances by popular Thai artists, and a fireworks display.
▪︎ Siam Paragon is hosting a two-day countdown event from December 31 to January 1. The event will feature a light show, live music performances by international artists, and a fireworks display
▪︎ EmQuartier is hosting a two-day countdown event from December 31 to January 1. The event will feature a light show, live music performances by Thai artists, and a fireworks display.
▪︎ The EmDistrict is hosting a two-day countdown event from December 31 to January 1. The event will feature a light show, live music performances by Thai artists, and a fireworks display.
▪︎ Iconsiam is hosting a three-day countdown event from December 31 to January 2. The event will feature a light show, live music performances by international artists, and a fireworks display.
▪︎ Terminal 21 Asok is hosting a two-day countdown event from December 31 to January 1. The event will feature a light show, live music performances by Thai artists, and a fireworks display.
▪︎ Siam Centre is hosting a two-day countdown event from December 31 to January 1. The event will feature a light show, live music performances by Thai artists, and a fireworks display.
▪︎ Siam Discovery is hosting a two-day countdown event from December 31 to January 1. The event will feature a light show, live music performances by Thai artists, and a fireworks display.
These are just a few of the many countdown events happening in Bangkok.