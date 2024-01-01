Road fatalities hit 128 on first 3 of Thailand’s ‘7 dangerous days’

The centre called a press conference on Monday at the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department to announce the figures derived from its monitoring of roads nationwide from December 29.

Deputy national police chief Pol General Surachate Hakparn told the press that on Sunday, the third day of the monitoring period, 424 accidents had occurred killing 51 people and injuring 416 others.

Surachate said speeding was the biggest cause of the accidents, accounting for 37.26%, followed by drunk driving (32.78%).