Srettha and Cabinet bid Their Majesties happy new year at Palace
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his wife, Pakpilai Thavisin, led Cabinet members and their spouses in offering New Year good wishes to Their Majesties at the Royal Palace on Monday.
The PM and government delegation signed a book of well-wishes for the 12 months ahead at the Palace to mark New Year’s Day.
Srettha and his wife then travelled on to Wat Ratchabophit Sathitmahasimaram Ratchaworawihan to pay their respects and make offerings to the Supreme Patriarch.
The prime minister also had a brief conversation with the spiritual head of Thai Buddhism.
Srettha also greeted Thais who were visiting the temple to give alms and make merit on the first day of the year.
The prime minister and his wife will preside over a new year alms-giving ceremony at Government House’s Santi Maitree building on Tuesday. Srettha will offer alms to 67 monks before paying respect at the Brahma shrine, ahead of the first Cabinet meeting of the year on Tuesday. He and Pakpilai will then return to the PM’s residence, Phitsanulok Mansion, and hold rites at the shrines of two deities – Thao Hiran Phanasoon and Brahma.