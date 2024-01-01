Crowd at Bangkok City Pillar Shrine seeks New Year’s blessing

The shrine was crowded with people praying and seeking a blessing from late on Sunday night until late on Monday morning.

The shrine on Lak Mung Road in Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang sub-district of Phra Nakhon district normally closes at 6:30pm and re-opens at 6:30am. But shrine officials allowed believers to enter the compound through the New Year’s night.

As part of the ritual to seek a blessing, people filled lamps with kerosene oil and lit them. At times on Monday morning officials were not able to refill bottles of kerosene quickly enough to meet the demand from visitors wishing to light the fuel.